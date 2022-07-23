Magazine Cover Displayed at Ivana Trump Funeral Doctored to Remove Hillary Clinton

A magazine cover displayed at Ivana Trump’s funeral was doctored to exclude Hillary Clinton’s name, photos captured by the New York Post and Vanity Fair revealed.

The cover featured the late Trump with the headline “Ivana Be a Star.” The lower right-hand corner of the original magazine also featured Clinton’s name, promoting a story on her potential future in the White House. Clinton would eventually run and lose in the 2016 presidential race against Donald Trump.

“Hillary Clinton: Will she get to the White House with Bill or without him?” the text read from the May 1992 issue of Vanity Fair. The feature was written by Gail Sheehy.

Ivana Trump passed away at the age of 73 due to injuries sustained from a fall in her Manhattan home. Vanity Fair itself noted the seemingly doctored issue of their magazine, which was blown up and displayed near the late Trump’s casket at her funeral, attended by ex-husband Donald Trump and her children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

The Trump Organization was behind the funeral arrangements, the New York Times reported. Vanity Fair’s Daniel D’Addario posted pictures of the magazine cover to Twitter.

It appears like they displayed Ivana Trump’s 1992 Vanity Fair cover at her funeral, but edited out the headline in the bottom-left corner about Hillary Clinton’s White House ambitions. pic.twitter.com/3NrczCn6mv — Daniel D’Addario (@DPD_) July 21, 2022

Vanity Fair’s coverage of the funeral, which they deemed a very “Trumpian affair,” noted that doctoring is the “likeliest” explanation, but also noted subscriber editions of the issue could have gone out without the Hillary Clinton banner or Ivana Trump could have been given a cover that did not feature Clinton.

“A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social about the passing of his ex-wife.

