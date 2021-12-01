Trump Joins Parade of Mockery Over Chris Christie’s Tiny Book Sales Number

Former President Donald Trump joined in the widespread mockery of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s first-week book sales, which were relatively few.

Christie spent the better part of a month doing everything he could think of to draw attention to himself and his new book, including engaging in a bizarre feud with Trump and appearing in front of any camera willing to point at him. He did everything but book guest spots on area Ring doorbell cams.

The effort was not for naught, but nearly so. When we say “relatively few,” we mean it’s entirely possible that the total number of books sold the first week is equal to the number of Christie’s known relatives.

In one of those statements Trump sends out now instead of being allowed to tweet, the former president roasted Christie’s book total:

ICYMI: “Chris Christie’s new book on how to save the Republican Party sells paltry 2,289 copies” Read the full article by Keith Griffith with the Daily Mail here.

The statement links to an article with the restrained headline “White elephant! Chris Christie’s new book on how to ‘save’ the Republican Party sells paltry 2,289 copies during its first week on shelves despite huge media blitz by ex-NJ governor.”

But in a neat twist, it turns out that Trump — and the entire universe of people mocking Christie — are actually citing a scoop from Eric Boehlert, the longtime liberal media watchdog.

In his Press Run newsletter, Boehlert writes that “A senior publishing source with access to the industry’s BookScan tabulations tells me that ‘Republican Rescue’ sold just 2,289 copies during its first week in stores, which constitutes a colossal publishing flop. That figure does not include digital copies of the book, but based on industry sales patterns, given Christie’s weak showing in stores he likely sold only a few hundred digital ones.”

The news was met with considerable merriment from blue check Twitter.

2,289. That’s how many copies @ChrisChristie’s new book sold its first week. In the book world, that is a colossal flop. I don’t normally rejoice in another’s failure. But after his sycophancy & complicity which lead to our hellish years with TFG, I say: GOOD! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 1, 2021

Chris Christie’s new book sold just 2,289 copies during its first week of release, making it one of the biggest flops in history despite nonstop coverage on every cable news network. Have a nice Monday! — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 29, 2021

My neighbors just heard me laughing about Chris Christie’s book sales https://t.co/eMx7ylUkR5 — Walter Thompson (@YourProtagonist) November 30, 2021

Time for some sales problems in Fort Christie https://t.co/PfFsrK7wEE — Gawker (@Gawker) November 29, 2021

The number of MSM interviews Chris Christie did for his book appears to have exceeded the number of books sold. Epic bomb. https://t.co/PtXkDf0apK — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 30, 2021

So he basically sold one book for every TV appearance he made… Seems nobody gives a shit what Chris Christie thinks. Cable news bookers should act accordingly. https://t.co/889YxUBhsl — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) November 29, 2021

Just got word that my new book sold WAY more than Chris Christie’s! pic.twitter.com/fKnEDorJjC — Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) November 29, 2021

Data-Driven Security sold more copies than Chris Christie’s blathering tome and we had virtually no marketing support. — bòB Ruðís (@hrbrmstr) November 30, 2021

A colossal flop — fawning media can’t save Chris Christie’s new book , by @EricBoehlert https://t.co/C0v0o3fI6o — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 29, 2021

“How Christie was able to sell so few books after lining up so much media attention — “This Week” and “The View,” “Fox & Friends,” along with Fox News, Fox Business, the Daily Show, HBO twice, and CNBC — represents an extraordinary disconnect.”https://t.co/7yWEOz0QIu — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) November 29, 2021

LMAO I, a tumblr gremlin, have outsold Chris Christie on 3 out of 3 of my books https://t.co/AdFBjcUj8c — Margaret McDeadlines Owen (@what_eats_owls) November 30, 2021

Interested parties can get their books signed tomorrow in Brookside, New Jersey for fifty bucks.

