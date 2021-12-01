Trump Joins Parade of Mockery Over Chris Christie’s Tiny Book Sales Number

By Tommy ChristopherDec 1st, 2021, 8:35 am
 
President-elect Donald Trump meets with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey. / AFP / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump joined in the widespread mockery of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s first-week book sales, which were relatively few.

Christie spent the better part of a month doing everything he could think of to draw attention to himself and his new book, including engaging in a bizarre feud with Trump and appearing in front of any camera willing to point at him. He did everything but book guest spots on area Ring doorbell cams.

The effort was not for naught, but nearly so. When we say “relatively few,” we mean it’s entirely possible that the total number of books sold the first week is equal to the number of Christie’s known relatives.

In one of those statements Trump sends out now instead of being allowed to tweet, the former president roasted Christie’s book total:

ICYMI: “Chris Christie’s new book on how to save the Republican Party sells paltry 2,289 copies”

Read the full article by Keith Griffith with the Daily Mail here.

The statement links to an article with the restrained headline “White elephant! Chris Christie’s new book on how to ‘save’ the Republican Party sells paltry 2,289 copies during its first week on shelves despite huge media blitz by ex-NJ governor.”

But in a neat twist, it turns out that Trump — and the entire universe of people mocking Christie — are actually citing a scoop from Eric Boehlert, the longtime liberal media watchdog.

In his Press Run newsletter, Boehlert writes that “A senior publishing source with access to the industry’s BookScan tabulations tells me that ‘Republican Rescue’ sold just 2,289 copies during its first week in stores, which constitutes a colossal publishing flop. That figure does not include digital copies of the book, but based on industry sales patterns, given Christie’s weak showing in stores he likely sold only a few hundred digital ones.”

The news was met with considerable merriment from blue check Twitter.

Interested parties can get their books signed tomorrow in Brookside, New Jersey for fifty bucks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: