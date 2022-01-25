Howard Stern is adding recently deceased singer Meat Loaf to his list of anti-vaxxers he’s not pleased with.

The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, was announced dead late last week, which was met with praise by some, and ridicule by Stern.

“Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird fucking cult,” Stern said on the latest edition of his SiriusXM radio show. “And somehow really believed that — he made a statement, ‘I’d rather die a free man than take that vaccine.’ And now he’s dead!”

Stern then called on his family to come out in support of vaccines following the singer’s death. “I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.’ Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.'”

Meat Loaf now joins a list of Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan, and Novak Djokovic who’ve been shammed by Stern for refusing the Covid jab.

Listen above via SiriusXM.

