Mediaite founder Dan Abrams ripped President Donald Trump for suggesting he may delay the 2020 election — an action the president has no power to do. Abrams said it’s “so obvious” that Trump has crossed the “election integrity rubicon” and is now suggesting to effectively commit fraud.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweeted, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

His lack of power over controlling the election is stated by federal statutes, the U.S. constitution and several supreme court cases, but Abrams notes Trump’s statements reveal his newfound worry around losing the 2020 election to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“The reasoning is obvious,” Abrams said. “He’s finally realizing the polls are real. They aren’t fake news, they aren’t rigged. If the election was held today, he would lose, and quite definitively. I’m sure his internal polling would show the same.”

“He is moving from a dangerous effort to undermine the credibility of the election to suggesting maybe we delay it so he can remain in office,” he continued. “The president has crossed the election integrity rubicon into the realm of suggesting of suggesting pure and unadulterated fraud.”

Abrams emphasized that Trump’s suggestion is not a partisan issue, rather an authoritarian problem. He pointed out that Republican Senators and members of Congress are not calling to move the election date. “Elections have consequences, but elections must be elections,” Abrams said, adding, “This isn’t complicated…Could the president argue some inherent power?”

No, Abrams declared, “There was a Supreme Court decision about this!”

