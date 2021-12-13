Chris Wallace shocked the media industry on Sunday when he announced that he’d be leaving Fox News after 18 years of hosting Fox News Sunday. He is moving to CNN’s forthcoming streaming service CNN+, which is set to launch in 2022.

His departure was hailed by supporters of Donald Trump, who had soured on the anchor, especially after he moderated the first 2020 presidential debate. In that debacle, Trump, who was recently revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19 just days before, constantly interrupted and otherwise domineered the debate.

Appearing on Chris Salcedo’s radio show on Monday, Trump reacted to the news.

“He always wanted to be his father, but he wasn’t born with that kind of talent,” said Trump, referring to the late newsman Mike Wallace. “And we’re lucky to have him out.”

The former president claimed Wallace favored Biden and said he felt as though he was debating both of them at the same time.

“When I had the debate, I was debating him and Biden,” Trump said. “He was tougher. I was debating him and Biden. I said. ‘What is this? Am I debating two people or am I debating one?'”

Trump then referenced a question he asked Joe Biden during the debate, in which he referenced an unproven allegation that his son, Hunter Biden had received millions of dollars from the wife of a Russian politician. However, Trump said Wallace wouldn’t allow the question.

“Chris Wallace said, ‘No, we’re not allowing that question,'” said Trump. “‘That’s not the subject we’re talking about.’ I said, ‘I think it is.’ The guy, he was–I thought he was third rate. He was a poor man’s version of his father.”

