Wallace and Fox, Oz and Fox | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Chris Wallace

The political media world was electrified and upended yesterday by Chris Wallace’s surprise announcement that he was signing off Fox News Sunday for the last time and leaving the network.

The Fox News Sunday anchor concluded his latest broadcast by announcing his departure and explaining that “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in.”

“I’m ready for a new adventure,” Wallace told his viewers. “And I hope you’ll check it out. And so — for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching Fox News Sunday.”

Variety first reported that Wallace would be joining CNN’s streaming service in what amounts to a major coup for the nascent subscription service, and Mediaite confirmed it through an industry source. CNN announced it officially shortly after.

Brian Stelter argued Sunday that the departure represents a major blow to Fox’s news division while the influence of the network’s opinion hosts and commentators will grow larger. Howard Kurtz defended the anchor against those on the right calling him a liberal partisan.

Wallace’s departure comes shortly after reports said he went to Fox News’ leadership with concerns about Tucker Carlson and the dubious claims he promoted in Patriot Purge. Stelter touched on those reports on Reliable Sources.

The news dominated political and industry conversation on Sunday. Not to mention a few flashbacks on rivalries past.

Wallace spent 18 years at Fox News establishing himself as one of the best TV journalists in the business. According to reports, it was his decision to turn down a new contract and a pay bump at Fox News to venture over to CNN+, for a new adventure in the land of streaming.

The high profile hire is a win for Wallace, and a coup for CNN’s streaming venture, which is expected in 2022.