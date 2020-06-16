Infectious disease expert and White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci says his face time with President Donald Trump has declined considerably.

In an interview with NPR on Tuesday, Fauci was asked about the last time he spoke with Trump.

“Not last week but the week before,” Fauci answered. “I spoke with him when we made the presentation to explain to him our vaccine development effort. So, it was two weeks ago.”

Fauci went on to express alarm over recent spikes in Covid-19, which he attributed to a number of states that did not adhere well to social distancing guidelines. He also voiced concern for how many people have assembled without masks, saying “That clearly is increasing the risk and likely explaining some of the upticks that you’re seeing.”

“Clearly there were states who, left to their own decision about that, went ahead and opened to a varying degree,” he said. “Maybe even — I wouldn’t say too soon — but certainly before they got to the benchmarks that they needed to get [to].”

Fauci’s comments come two weeks after another interview where he said the coronavirus task force is not meeting as often as it used to, nor is speaking to Trump as much.

“I was meeting with him four times a week back, a month or so ago,” Fauci said. “But as you probably noticed, that the task force meetings have not occurred as often lately. And certainly my meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased.”

As of Tuesday, there were more than two million recorded Covid-19 cases in the United States — and cases are rising in 21 states. At least 116,200 people have died from the infection, according to the New York Times.

Listen above, via WFYI AM Indianapolis.

