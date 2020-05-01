Fox News anchor Bret Baier said there’s no question that there has been a “huge” disparity in coverage between the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and Joe Biden.

Baier spoke with Fox News contributor Guy Benson on Fox News Radio and noted the lingering questions from the former VP’s interview with Mika Brzezinski, including on growing calls to release relevant documents.

He said at one point Democrats would go the “whataboutism” route” given the issues of transparency and the allegations from multiple women against the president.

Benson asked about the media coverage and a “new narrative” that there isn’t a double standard going on, saying, “We lived through this, we covered it very closely, you are never going to convince me that there was anything other than a wildly brazen double standard.”

“If you look back at who said what and how and how the coverage went, I mean, Joe Biden just did 25 interviews before… he was asked one question about it,” Baier said. The disparity is huge.”

