Glenn Beck and Sen. Mike Lee React to Trump FBI Raid: ‘They Want Another January 6th’

Commentator Glenn Beck reacted to the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida mansion during his Tuesday morning radio show alongside Senator Mike Lee.

During The Glenn Beck Program this morning, Lee pointed out the significance of the raid happening just two days after the Senate approved the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which added an additional 87 thousand agents to the IRS.

LEE: The Democrats just passed, through the Senate, only 36 hours ago or so — this plan to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents, bringing the total number of IRS agents to, uh, I don’t know it’s 150 — 160,000 so forth. Making this a bigger entity, more people working there than work at the Pentagon, than work at the FBI, than work at so many of our very large government agencies. BECK: Combined! LEE: This is really, really frightening. BECK: This is — I’m telling you it’s a private army. It is a private army. And if the, uh, first of all, I think there’s a couple of results from this one. I think they really want another January 6th. They are begging for it. Nobody paid attention to the January 6th hearings, cause everybody knows it’s bull crap. There were problems — uh, but it wasn’t the worst since the Civil War, not even close, the bad guys should have gone to jail, but look at how they treated those guys. American citizens treated like no American citizens have been treated probably since the Civil War. They treat them like this. They couldn’t — they trump everything up, no pun intended, and they can’t get America to care about it.

The conversation then turned to the basis for the raid, the alleged “mishandling of presidential documents.”

BECK: They have nothing to run on and uh, what do they do? So we go out and it’s completely something new — it’s ‘Oh no, he has these documents.’ That’s insanity to go and do this. I think they are just poking America with a stick saying, ‘Come on, come get us.’ And that would be the worst thing that could happen because then I think we’re all over. I think we’re done. LEE: If you look around at, at what many news pundits and many commentators on social media have been saying on the Left, they’re celebrating this, they’re spiking the football, uh, by saying things like, ‘Oh, uh, you know the orange man’s gonna be wearing an orange jumpsuit pretty soon.’ This is giving into their basis impulses. It’s hard. It’s hard to ignore the fact that once you open this door, open the door of saying the incumbent president of the United States, the current president of the United States can prosecute, can raid a would be political opponent, somebody considering running against them. There better be a darn good reason for that. Because if not, you violated all sorts of norms — norms that go back nearly two and a half centuries. We don’t wanna open that door because I don’t know if it can be closed.

Beck then elaborated on the importance of seeking “justice” for these events, if Republicans were to win big during the midterm elections.

BECK: I have to tell you, after this, if the Republicans win and they don’t go after and put in jail, every damn one of these people that are trying to destroy our nation through lies and deceit, you won’t have a country left. You won’t have a country left. I hope this makes the Republicans focus on the Constitution. You violate the constitution. I don’t care which party you belong to. You go to jail period. Is that too extreme? LEE: No, it it’s not too extreme. I still don’t think it’s a good idea for people to chant lock her up and things like that. BECK: I don’t want any chanting. I, I want justice. I want a reasoned justice. That’s what I want. I don’t want chanting. I don’t want a mob. LEE: Well, reasoned justice is always a good way to go. And I think that’s what we need now more than ever. And as much as anything Glenn, honestly, our country needs prayers.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com