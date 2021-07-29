Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) had a contentious exchange with a radio show caller who demanded to know who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Cramer appeared on WDAY’s The Jay Thomas Show on Tuesday to take a number of questions from various callers. At one point, Cramer faced the inquiries of a caller who asked the senator to name the officer who killed Babbitt.

“Why would I do that?” Cramer asked.

“We have the right to know,” the caller responded, so Cramer asked what he was basing his claim on.

“Because I’m a citizen of the United States,” the caller said. “That’s why I have the right to know. Why don’t I have the right to know? Why don’t you tell me that?”

Cramer responded by insisting he doesn’t know who shot Babbitt. He went to pronounce Babbitt “a criminal” and referred to the fact that she died after she and other Donald Trump supporters violently forced their way into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The person that shot her is a police officer shooting a criminal not complying with officers telling her, ‘Stop. Don’t come through that window. We have guns drawn. Don’t do it.’ They’re protecting people, and the officer was found to be innocent of any wrongdoing. So then what would be the purpose of releasing that officer’s name? What do you need to know the officer’s name for?

“Well, because we know everybody else’s name if a police officer shoots a citizen of this country,” the caller responded. “I mean, crying out loud, if you shoot an illegal alien, we’re going to know that police officer’s name. This is a police officer that shot someone in our capitol and his name is being withheld.”

Cramer replied by once again disputing the caller’s entitlement to know the officer’s name, and by noting that the officer is “not a suspect of any crime.”

“I’m the one who personally does not think there is a right to know the name of every police officer who shoots a criminal or perpetrator, unless of course, there are charges brought or an indictment brought, or something like that,” he said. “I’ll look into it to see what the law says about the release of the name. I’m just grateful for this person, quite honestly.”

In the months that followed the Capitol riot, Trump supporters have pushed conspiracy theories about Babbitt’s death while attempting to depict her as a political martyr. The former president claims Babbitt was killed for “no reason,” plus he has amplified claims that her death was brought about by someone affiliated with a high-ranking Congressional Democrat.

Listen above (start at 1:12:46), via The Jay Thomas Show.

