Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of “slander” for calling out Rush Limbaugh’s well-documented instances of bigoted and racist comments.

Critics have pointed to such comments as a reason why he should not have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump.

Hewitt took issue with Biden’s characterization, billing the former vice president’s remarks as “slanderous” in audio flagged by Media Matters For America.

The radio host played the remarks of Biden calling out Limbaugh for not understanding “the American code of decency and honor.”

“Look, Rush Limbaugh will spend his entire time on the air dividing people, belittling people, talking about how — talking about blacks in ways, African Americans in ways that — anyway, I do feel badly, I mean this sincerely, that he’s suffering from a terminal illness,” Biden said at a town hall on Wednesday. “So he has my empathy and sympathy no matter what his background is. But the idea that he is a State of the Union receives a medal that is of the highest honor that can be given to a civilian; I find, quite frankly, driven more by trying to maintain your right-wing political credentials than it is anything else.”

Hewitt responded on-air: “I have to say, that’s slanderous.”

“Rush Limbaugh has zero racism in him. And to attribute it to him is slander,” Hewitt said.

Listen above, via MMFA.

