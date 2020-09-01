Fox News host Laura Ingraham offered a defense of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday as the 17-year-old faces murder charges for the vigilante killing of two protesters in Kenosha.

While Ingraham said she didn’t want to “prejudge the case,” the Fox host added “we can’t arrive at a place in our country where law-abiding Americans who are trying to protect themselves and their property are made into villains.”

Ingraham followed up her wild interview with President Donald Trump by joining her fellow Fox host, Brian Kilmeade, on his radio show. She began by brushing off the Wisconsin officials who don’t want Trump to visit Kenosha, saying “he’s the president of all the people” and won’t be prevented from traveling there amid the city’s current unrest.

“That’s what the Democrats always said they wanted in a president,” Ingraham insisted. “They wanted a president who didn’t care about blue states or red states, just the United States, and that’s his approach to the current situation.”

Kilmeade moved on to Rittenhouse. The Fox & Friends host argued the accused teenager has a “strong self defense case,” noting that the president did not refrain from commenting on the case.

“He sees that it’s a very dangerous situation in the country if we have people rampaging through the streets, wanton destruction, violence,” Ingraham said. “And then when someone actually defends himself upon being brutally attacked, that’s the person who becomes the enemy. What does that say about our Second Amendment rights, what does it say about our God-given right to self defense if you believe you’re in imminent bodily harm of death? Which is what his lawyer said last night.”

Ingraham added, “I don’t want to come out and pre-judge the case. I haven’t seen all witness interviews, it’s what I used to do for a living as a criminal defense lawyer, so I don’t want to pre-judge the case.”

“But I am gonna say we can’t arrive at a place in our country where law-abiding Americans who are trying to protect themselves and their property are made into villains,” she continued. “If that’s the case, we are going to be in for a really, really long and protracted period of complete chaos and destruction which I don’t think the American people want.”

