Rush Limbaugh took a shot at Fox News this afternoon while talking about President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine call and commentary that it’s hard to defend.

Limbaugh first trashed Adam Schiff before bringing up “Never Trumpers now all over Fox News” who are saying, “Well, this phone call is very hard to defend.”

“There’s nothing hard to defend about the phone call!” he cried. “You just don’t want to defend it! You know, Fox really ought to change the name of the network from the Fox News Channel to the Fox Never Trumper Network, because that’s who’s getting the highlights, and they’re bringing in Democrats like Donna Brazile!”

“If Trump is hard to defend, what about conservatism, you Never Trumpers?” he asked. “Can you defend that? Do you not understand that conservatism’s under assault?”

You can listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

