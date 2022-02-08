Howard Stern pleaded with broadcaster Al Michaels to begin his Super Bowl LVI broadcast by telling people to get vaccinated.

“When there’s a 100 million [people watching] do you ever feel, and I know with sports you can’t be controversial,” Stern said to Michaels on his SiriusXM radio show. “No one’s there to hear your opinion I get all that — but Al please, when you’re on there and you got 100 million people tell them to get vaccinated for Christ’s sake, you know what I mean?” Stern pleaded. “Don’t you ever wish you could just like sort of break out and say what you feel? Wouldn’t it be great to advocate a bit?”

Michaels quickly shot down Stern’s vaccination plea. “You’re right when people tune in to watch the game, they want to watch the game,” Michaels responded. “There’s a lot of stuff going on in sports around the game.” Michaels pointed towards the Brian Flores situation in particular.

“We had a call yesterday, a press call, and they were asking us about, are we going to get into what’s going on in the NFL with Brian Flores, the coach, you know, filing suit against the league? And I’m thinking, well, that’s a story that compels a number of minutes to be available to you to talk about that,” Michaels said. “You can’t do that in the middle of a game. It’s not that Cris Collinsworth and I and Michele Tafoya don’t have opinions. We do,” he added. “The structure of what’s happening in the middle of the game doesn’t allow you to do that. And all that would do is piss a lot of people off if you go in that direction.”

This isn’t the first time Stern has been vocal about vaccinations in professional sports. The radio host previously called for Aaron Rodgers and Novak Djokovic to be banned from their respective sports over their vaccination status.

Listen above via SiriusXM.

