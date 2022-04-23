Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf Tells Dean Obeidallah DeSantis Just Killed ‘Tens Of Thousands Of Middle Class Jobs’ With Disney Law

Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Disney-punishing law could kill “tens of thousands” of good jobs.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Ms. Rumpf about her recent column analyzing the ramifications of a law that DeSantis signed to punish Disney by dissolving its special district — and according to Rumpf, dissolving a mess of middle-class jobs:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: What would the impact be on these two counties now with the really Creek Improvement District ending? And specifically, as you note in your article, how much each taxpayer is going to be stuck paying for Ron DeSantis trying to run for president in 2024? Because it really is around DeSantis tax incentives tax. so he can run for president. So what is the the Santos tax? What’s going to cost people?

SARAH RUMPF: Their Orange County tax collector estimated to be between twenty two hundred and twenty eight hundred per family.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: So Republicans voted for a middle class tax increase on middle class, lower class, everyone there to have to pay $2200 to $2800 per family of four. And that’s the bare minimum. So Ron, this is going to run for president and we’re going to like how we raise taxes on the middle class. So I love this. This is just the worst thing he’s ever done, but the greatest at the same time.

SARAH RUMPF: Let’s play pretend that this is not a political ploy, and that the grievance against Disney is legit. What they’re actually complaining about is speech from the corporate head honchos, and speech from the content creators, the entertainment side. That video of them, oh, we want to, you know, they’re convinced that Disney is going to corrupt all their children. What they’re doing. They’re not going after the content creators. They’re going after the blue collar workers and first responders. Reedy Creek directly employs 800 people. In addition to their eight hundred direct employees. They have 2000 the contractors that they work with for everything from construction projects to landscaping. You know, all that kind of stuff. Now that’s a contractor, that means a business, that means every single one of those contractors has a who knows how many employees. I don’t have that figure because no one’s done an economic study to find out. So let’s say each of those contractors, I mean, you know, if you’re just going to come in, you know, most of them land, you might have a couple of, you know, you might have a handful of employees for a neighborhood, but you’re you’re doing a landscape maintenance for Disney. You might have dozens of employees, eight hundred employees directly plus two thousand contractors. We are potentially talking about tens of thousands of middle class jobs that Ron DeSantis just signed to eliminate on June 1st, 2023.