Meghan McCain on Calling Out Lindsey Graham: ‘I Will Defend My Life, and He Doesn’t Get to Speak for Me’

Meghan McCain said Thursday she felt she had to call out Senator Lindsey Graham because “he doesn’t get to speak for me.”

McCain continued to reflect on her time at The View with Fox News’ Guy Benson on his radio program Thursday. The two of them discussed the daytime show’s current search for a new conservative co-host and what advice McCain would give them.

At one point Benson asked about McCain’s time at Fox News a few years ago. She had nothing but nice things to say about Fox News, but made a point of adding, “I am not joining Fox, by the way. People are interpreting this as me being like I’m coming to Fox News. I am not, I have not like signed anything or been offered anything, so just putting that out there.”

Benson then asked McCain about her criticisms of both President Joe Biden and Senator Graham. She has criticized Biden by saying he’s not governing as a moderate, and she recently called out Graham for trying to weigh in on a matter concerning her father’s funeral.

In her audiobook Bad Republican, McCain describes Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “funeral crashers” for attending her dad John McCain’s funeral even though they weren’t invited.

Graham actually pushed back on that to The Washington Post, saying, “Their presence was approved… She was upset they were there — I understand that, and she has hard feelings but I know what happened and nobody showed up uninvited.”

McCain fired back at Graham and said the media should “stop treating him like he is an expert on anything McCain related.”

She told Benson, “I mean, I don’t know if I could hate it more. It’s been horrible.”

“He had some things to say about some memories I have of my life — apparently his memory of my life is different than the experience I had living my life,” she continued.

And you know, I don’t want to speak negatively of people who at one point in time were close with my dad, but I also will defend myself, and I will defend my work, and I will defend my life, and he doesn’t get to speak for me and like he’s not a spokesperson for Meghan McCain or the McCain family, and you know, I don’t want to go to like too deep into it, because honestly it’s just been extremely emotionally taxing to have this happen.

McCain made a point of adding she was just responding to what Graham said in the first place.

“I never ever would have brought something like this public in my life, because I think it’s distasteful and just bizarre and gross, but I will defend myself if I need to.”

You can listen to the full interview above, via Fox News Radio.

