Ron Johnson Claims Fauci Has ‘Overhyped’ Omicron: ‘Did the Exact Same Thing With AIDS’

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) appeared on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Wednesday and ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to the Omicron variant.

“It looks benign, mild symptoms,” said Brian Kilmeade of the new variant.

Johnson claimed the virus has evolved to become more contagious but not more lethal “because killing your host doesn’t help [it] replicate very well.”

The senator also alleged that Fauci long ago “overhyped” the AIDS epidemic. Johnson also suggested that the best way to fight Covid-19 isn’t through vaccination, but via early treatment of people who have already gotten the disease. Additionally, he stated that it was not possible for AIDS to infect the entire population.

This virus has evolved, they’ve become more contagious because they want to evolve, they want to replicate. But they’ve also become less lethal because killing your host doesn’t help you replicate very well. So again, that’s the general tendency of viruses, so why would we expect anything different from the coronavirus? Except for, you wanna create a state of fear, to keep us in this state of fear, to maintain the controls. And that’s what you’re seeing here in the United States. I mean–by the way, Fauci did the exact same thing with AIDS. He overhyped it. He created all kinds of fear, saying it could infect the entire population when it couldn’t, and he’s using the exact same playbook with Covid: ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine. The solution to this, I’ve always felt, is early treatment. We still haven’t robustly explored that, and that’s a travesty.

Public health officials have consistently said that the best way to combat the current pandemic is by vaccinating as many people as possible. Indeed, 99% of people who are dying of Covid are unvaccinated.

