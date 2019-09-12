Hill TV host Krystal Ball called out Rush Limbaugh for falsely claiming on his show that she had “posed nude” when she was just 14 years old. Limbaugh conceded that his sexist attack was factually inaccurate on his show Thursday, after referring to Ball as a former “hostette” and “infobabe” on “PMSNBC”.

Ball, a progressive former MSNBC host, called out Limbaugh’s inaccurate attack on her on the show she hosts for Hill TV, Rising. She also posted a thread on the subject to Twitter, writing, “I didn’t want him to think he could just slime anyone with impunity. Most importantly though, if I did ‘pose nude’ at 14, so fucking what?”

“Slut shaming is an old tactic in American politics, in world politics,” Ball said on her show. “It’s used to say that women aren’t worthy of being anything other than sexual objects. And frankly, it’s bullshit. I didn’t want to let it slide without calling it out.”

The conservative radio host addressed Ball’s criticism on his show Thursday, as first reported by CNN. Limbaugh defended his comments, referring to Ball as “a hostette, an infobabe on PMSNBC.”

“I was under the impression that when she ran for Congress, that some nude photos of her from social media had surfaced,” Limbaugh said. “Well, it turns out that that wasn’t quite true.”

Limbaugh then played the clip of Ball saying that if she did pose nude for photos, “who freaking cares,” an argument the conservative radio host laughed at and mocked.

As Ball noted on Rising, Limbaugh was likely referring to a 2010 leak of private photos of Ball taken at a party. She was not nude in the photos, which were taken after she graduated college.

CNN reported that a correction was added on Limbaugh’s website to the transcript of his September 4 show. “Krystal Ball never posed nude,” the correction stated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com