Sean Hannity Works Through His Trump Grief By Trashing Biden Inaugural Address: ‘Sounded Like a Student Council President Speech’

Sean Hannity processed his emotions over former President Donald Trump’s departure by sounding off on his successor.

In the opening monologue of his radio show on Wednesday, Hannity reverted to a common refrain in blasting President Joe Biden’s inaugural remarks — attacking the commander in chief for being low energy.

“I’m going to be very blunt, honest, and objective here,” Hannity said. “It sounded like a student council president acceptance speech! Zero substance. No soaring rhetoric whatsoever. It’s like he half mumbles. I can’t even explain it. He looks tired. I can just see him about now saying, ‘I need a nap.'”

Hannity turned his ire on the press — who, he argues, will take it much easier on the incoming president.

“The good news for the media, their four-year vacation started today,” Hannity said.

After taking various MSNBC and CNN personalities to task for what he deemed to be gushing commentary during Wednesday’s coverage, Hannity cited a Politico headline which stated: Biden is About to Give the Most Important Inaugural Speech Since Lincoln.

“Good grief,” an exasperated Hannity said. “If that’s it, we’re in deep trouble. The Gettysburg Address it was not.

Listen above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]