Thom Hartmann Rips No Labels: They’ll ‘Make It Possible For Donald Trump To Become President Again’

Liberal radio host Thom Hartmann told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that the so-called “No Labels” party will “make it possible for Donald Trump to become president again.”

No Labels, the former home of Mark Halperin, is trying to appeal to voters who don’t want either of the major party candidates.

Bot on a recent edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Hartmann argued the group can only help Trump, and heavily suggested they’re being funded by pro-Trump forces:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Can you share a little because we might hear no Labels and they might be like, Well, that sounds nice, right? It’s not left. It’s not right. And Democrats, not Republican. But there’s a lot more going on here. So can you share a little bit of what you wrote about the No Labels in their plans, their scheming for 2024?

THOM HARTMANN: Yeah, No Labels is you know, it’s a group of washed up, you know, mostly Democratic consultants. They’re corporatists. They’re they’re they’re people who are available to go where the money is. So it seems. They’re not going to pull votes away from Donald Trump. They’re going to pull votes away from Joe Biden and they’re going to make it possible for Donald Trump to become president again. They have raised $75 million that are dark money organization. They refuse to say where any of their money came from or how much came from who or what, you know, how it’s being spent.

But they have put together $75 million to get ballot access in every state in the union. The only state where people are seriously pushing back right now is Arizona, where the Democratic Party of Arizona is suing them to try and keep them off the ballot. And, you know, frankly, I think there should be a lot more pushback because they could do a lot of damage. We have had three Republican presidents in my lifetime who took office because there was a third party ex-Democrat on the ticket.

In 2000 you had Ralph Nader on the ballot and Ralph Nader got 79,000 votes down in Florida. George W Bush won Florida by 570 votes, 567 or whatever it was, 57, I forget. And and, you know, they did a follow up survey and they found that two out of three of the Nader voters would have voted for Al Gore if Nader hadn’t been on the ticket. So that, you know, that would have given him about a 40,000 vote surplus of Al Gore.

And then in 2016, you had Jill Stein on the ticket. And in Wisconsin and Michigan, Jill Stein carried more votes and I believe in Pennsylvania. Jill Stein, it’s in my article I to go back and look for the links.

But Jill Stein carried more votes in those states than Donald Trump won by. So, you know, it’s like we’ve we’ve had three Republican presidents now that, Nixon, Bush and Trump, who would not have won, certainly two of the three definitely wouldn’t have won. Arguably all three wouldn’t have won had there not been a third party candidate on the ticket, on the ballot. And now these guys are saying, yeah, let’s put a third party candidate on the ballot.

Why would you do that? Apparently because you want Trump as president. I don’t think because they want Trump as president, though. I think it’s because, you know, these are people who are who are probably paid very, very well for what they do. And there are big money people who would like to see Trump as president because they want more tax cuts and more deregulation. And, you know, they’re willing to put up the cash.