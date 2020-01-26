comScore

‘A True Legend’: Kobe Bryant’s Death in Helicopter Crash Sends Shockwaves Through the Sports World

By Ken MeyerJan 26th, 2020, 3:25 pm

The sports world was devastated by the news that legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant died today in a helicopter crash.

Multiple reports out of Calabasas, CA say Bryant was among five people who were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed and burst into flames. While the news is still developing, basketball players, professional athletes, and sports media personalities alike have taken to Twitter to mourn Bryant’s passing.

President Donald Trump also reacted to the news:

