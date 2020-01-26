‘It’s Just Devastating’: An Emotional Stephen A. Smith Reflects on Death of Kobe Bryant
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith choked up while reflecting on the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash Sunday.
“It’s just devastating,” an emotional Smith said on ESPN 2. “This is a guy I’ve known for his entire career,” Smith added, noting Bryant’s career on and off the basketball court.
“He laughed a lot more than people realized,” Smith said. “He was a great basketball player, he was a great father. He loved his wife Vanessa obviously, tremendously. And he was a great friend.”
Smith added the famed Lakers player has been “taking a helicopter for decades” to and from the Staples Center. The ESPN personality went on to deliver a powerful tribute to Bryant’s intellect, ambition and achievements.
Watch above, via ESPN.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]