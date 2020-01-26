ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith choked up while reflecting on the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash Sunday.

“It’s just devastating,” an emotional Smith said on ESPN 2. “This is a guy I’ve known for his entire career,” Smith added, noting Bryant’s career on and off the basketball court.

“He laughed a lot more than people realized,” Smith said. “He was a great basketball player, he was a great father. He loved his wife Vanessa obviously, tremendously. And he was a great friend.”

Smith added the famed Lakers player has been “taking a helicopter for decades” to and from the Staples Center. The ESPN personality went on to deliver a powerful tribute to Bryant’s intellect, ambition and achievements.

