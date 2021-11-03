Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) brought a second-grader named Fiona with him during an at-times awkward appearance on Fox & Friends Wednesday to rail against kids being mandated to wear masks in schools.

DeSantis kicked off the segment with a brutal assessment of the Democratic Party in relation to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s resounding victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race:

“I think people are rebelling against what the Democratic Party stands for nowadays: never ending mandates and restrictions because of Covid, using our school system for leftist indoctrination rather than high quality education, and then the Biden regime failures from Afghanistan to the southern border, gas prices, inflation, supply chain.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt then introduced Fiona, “a precious little girl” who “is facing disciplinary action” and “has been suspended for 36 days for not wearing a mask.”

The hosts praise Fiona for “standing up” against the mandate and then ask her why she decided not to wear a mask. Fiona responds saying, “You touch it and you have germs on your hand, and then you put it on your face and breathe in all the germs.”

“That’s right,” co-host Steve Doocy quickly agrees before turning the conversation back to DeSantis and his executive order banning mask mandates in Florida, which some local school districts defied.

Doocy then asked Fiona how she feels about possibly needing to repeat the 2nd grade due to the number of days off and suspensions, to which Fiona replied, “Well, I don’t feel good about that, and I don’t want to take the grade over again.” The segment ends with DeSantis vowing to “give parents recourse if their kids are harmed by these out-of-control school boards.”

