Clay Travis Lashes Out at ‘Cancel Culture’ for Quickly Erasing Jon Gruden: He’s ‘The New Voldemort’

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, after leaked emails showed him using racist, sexist and homophobic language over the span of nearly a decade.

Once the disgraced head coach was deemed unfit to lead a group of 53 men on the football field, Gruden’s fallout continued by getting scrubbed from Madden ’22 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.

“I feel like Jon Gruden is the new Voldemort,” Clay Travis said on Fox News, referring to the infamous Harry Potter villain. “You’re not even allowed to mention his name, I feel like I’m gonna get struck down in terms of this cancel culture, they’re wiping him out everywhere.”

The deplorable comments from Gruden were uncovered while 650,000 emails were being reviewed by the NFL to investigate an alleged toxic workplace culture created by the Washington Football Team. Gruden, who was an employee of ESPN when he wrote the emails, was not expected to be part of the investigation.

“It’s highly suspect what is being released and what isn’t, it feels like somebody in the NFL office decided they were going to put out a hit on Jon Gruden,” Travis told Tucker Carlson.

Thus far, the NFL has declined requests by the Players Association to release all 650,000 emails, keeping the focus on Gruden and likely fueling investigative reporters to keep searching for more leaks.

“In the case of Jon Gruden, they have stripped him off the Ring of Honor with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won a Super Bowl there,” Travis continued. “They still have Warren Sapp on that Ring of Honor…who has been charged in the past with multiple felonies.”

“This cancel culture absurdity doesn’t apply consistent rules,” Travis added.

“Thought crimes are much more serious than crimes of violence of course,” Carlson said, somewhat sarcastically. “There’s violence all around us and nobody cares, but if you have unapproved thoughts than we destroy you.”

To be clear, the “unapproved thoughts” from Gruden were racist, homophobic, and misogynistic.

