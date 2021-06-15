Clay Travis joined Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Primetime Tuesday night and for maybe the first time ever, the Outkick founder defended one of his most frequent targets – LeBron James.

Kilmeade asked Travis about last weekend’s viral video, featuring Drake at a high school basketball game featuring LeBron’s oldest son Bronny James.

Travis supported LeBron being at the game, and wouldn’t disparage the NBA superstar for any antics while rooting for his son’s team. The Outkick founder even noted there are times he goes overboard while attending sporting events featuring his own children.

But Drake being at the game? Travis found that strange. Not only was Drake attending a game to watch LeBron’s teenage son, but the Canadian rap star went next level by arguing with the high school referee.

“Drake arguing at a game that doesn’t involve his own kid, even attending a game that doesn’t involve his own kid, REALLY weird move by Drake,” Travis told Kilmeade.

“LeBron – argue with officials as much as you want,” Travis continued. “Attend your own games for your kids, but Drake, this is super weird for me.”

Watch above via, Fox News

