Wimbledon announced Wednesday that all Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be barred from competing this year — news which brought in a slew of reactions from various athletes and personalities, including Outkick’s Clay Travis, who called it “social justice anarchy”.

“I think Wimbledon got it wrong,” Travis stated.

“I don’t believe you should hold individual athletes who are representing themselves primarily, not their countries,” he continued. “I don’t believe you should hold individual athletes responsible for the choices their country makes. Particularly because we don’t even know what those individual athletes think about the invasion of Ukraine.”

Travis then turned his attention to ongoing genocide in China and how that situation compares with the Wimbledon ban put in place this week.

“I disagree wholeheartedly with many of the choices that are being made by China,” Travis said. “I think China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs. I think there should be significant consequences at the global scale against China. I do not believe individual Chinese athletes should be disallowed from participation in the United States.”

“I disagree wholeheartedly with North Korea dictatorship and the decisions they’re making. I disagree with what China’s doing. I disagree with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But that doesn’t mean that I think every single athlete in any of those countries should be disallowed from competition. I think this is mob rule. I think this is social justice anarchy. I think Wimbledon got it wrong. I think the Boston Marathon got it wrong. And I don’t like the precedent that is being set as it pertains to who is allowed to compete for a running championship in the Boston Marathon or for a Wimbledon title, based on where they happen to be from,” he added.

Watch above via Youtube. (The relevant portion begins at approximately the 15:20 mark.)

