CNN’s Kate Bolduan Rips NBA for Silencing Exec Who Criticized China: ‘This is Shocking’

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan is “shocked” by the NBA chastising the Houston Rockets’ general manager for a tweet supporting the Hong Kong protests.

“A tweet in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. That’s how this began. China responds demanding a quote/unquote correction. And the NBA gives it essentially,” Bolduan said on At This Hour Monday.

“This is about freedom, about human rights. This is about a geopolitical mess,” she said.

Guest Ian Bremmer noted that the NBA went as far as to release an English statement and a Chinese statement. “The Chinese language statement that was delivered by the NBA was actually different. And much more apologetic,” Bremmer said.

“What?!” Bolduan exclaimed.

“We shouldn’t be surprised, but this is shocking. It really is shocking,” she said.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey faced backlash from China for a tweet saying he supported the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. He released a statement last night saying he was sorry for how the situation turned out.

The NBA has faced criticism for its statement in response, where they called Morey’s expression of support for Hong Kong “regrettable.”

“We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable,” the statement read.

Bremmer went on to point out the league has been supportive of player Enes Kanter, who has publicly criticized the Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“The NBA has never had a problem with him making political statements, and he’s Enes. The NBA isn’t going to say we as a league don’t like Erdoğan. But they’re not trying to muzzle their player. There is only one difference here, and the difference here is Chinese cash,” Bremmer said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com