Conor McGregor already tried to be a two-sport star, going from the Octagon to the ring a few years ago, but his desire to transcend UFC stardom may have to stop there.

Tuesday night, McGregor attended Wrigley Field, where he tossed the ceremonial first pitch before watching a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. Showing no fear, McGregor confidently walked to the rubber in a suit snug enough to restrict his throwing motion and airmailed a brutal first pitch.

McGregor’s night wasn’t finished. The UFC star followed his mound performance by singing Take Me Out to the Ball Game during the seventh-inning stretch, a long-standing tradition at Wrigley. And his tuneless execution of the song was bad enough to make some fans forget about the first pitch.

McGregor’s seventh-inning stretch performance will go down in infamy for the Cubs, joining a group that includes Ozzy Osbourne, Mr. T, Mike Ditka and others who offered their own disastrous version of Take Me Out to the Ball Game.

If you couldn’t tell by the way it looked or sounded Tuesday night, McGregor later admitted his visit to Wrigley was the first time he ever attended a baseball game.

Watch above via MLB.com

