Deshaun Watson Offers Apology and Then a Non-Apology to People ‘That Were Triggered’

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson offered a non-apology in response to why he apologized in response to the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

On Friday, Watson apologized for sexual harassment toward massage therapists.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I’ve impacted in this situation,” he told ABC News’ local affiliate WEWS. My decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character. And I want to keep pushing forward.”

Watson has settled 20 out of 24 civil suits brought against him by women who said they were impacted by Watson’s alleged sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, Watson, who was suspended by the NFL for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, said he apologized because “there were a lot of people triggered.”

As part of his punishment, Watson will have to undergo mandatory counseling. The NFL’s suspension overrode the six-game suspension handed down by federal judge Sue L. Robinson — the arbitrator assigned to the case — earlier this month. The NFL had sought a season-long suspension for Watson.

Watson released a statement in response to the suspension in which he didn’t apologize to the women, rather “for any pain this situation has caused”:

I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.

