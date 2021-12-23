Eighth-Grader Hurt by Kevin Durant’s Brute Criticism: What Made Him ‘Say Something Negative?’

Kevin Durant spares no one on social media. Skip Bayless, Michael Rapaport, Twitter trolls, no one is immune to Durant’s criticism – not even a balling eighth-grader.

13-year-old Jayden Moore recently went viral for a basketball move he created and attempted when his team was up by 50 and it amassed more than 5.7 million views. Moore and his teammates were ecstatic when they learned the video even garnered a retweet from Durant, but they were shocked when they found out what the NBA superstar said.

This shit stinks https://t.co/sVc7VQnv87 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 20, 2021

“This sh*t stinks,” Durant tweeted about Moore’s flashy play.

According to USA Today, Moore was hurt and confused by Durant’s harsh criticism.

“Like, what made him take time out of his day to say something negative instead of encouraging me or telling what really needs to be done and then texting me privately or something like that,” Moore told USA Today.

Many took issue with Durant’s analysis of Moore on Twitter, with one person saying, “He’s just a kid, champ.” Durant was unwavering, responding with, “It’s about habits man.”

Two-time All-Star and current Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas joined Durant in condemning Moore, tweeting, “horrible basketball!!! Smh.”

Moore told USA Today he attempted the move after a $10 bet from his father that he couldn’t pull it off without getting a travel violation. The teenager bounces the ball through the legs, wraps it around his back, spins, dribbles and fires a three. He missed the shot, but created a clean look at the basket.

Durant could have followed the aphorism “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” But the NBA superstar is very consistent in being unapologetically honest on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com