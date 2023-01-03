ESPN Analyst Hits Fans and Media Over Reaction to Hamlin Injury: Same People ‘Outpouring and Caring’ Called Players ‘Greedy’ Over Contract Talks

ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth called out NFL fans and the media for their come-together reactions after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and received CPR before he was taken to a local Cincinnati hospital. He was intubated and was listed in critical condition.

Foxworth, who played six seasons in the NFL and served as the President of the NFL Player’s Association, used his time on First Take Tuesday morning to call out NFL fans and the members of the media for showing what he believes is a double standard on concern for players.

“I remember going through CBA negotiations, and I remember fighting for health and safety advancements and fighting for a higher salary cap,” Foxworth said. “I also remember some of these people in the media who were outpouring and caring last night. They were calling us greedy.”

Foxworth reached back over a decade, saying many NFL fans wanted the union to agree to a collective bargaining deal in 2011 when the owners locked out players — negotiations he was part of — carelessly suggesting that well-wishes now are a contradiction.

“Some of these same fans were like, ‘get back on the field,'” Foxworth added.

The former NFL cornerback explained how negations between the player’s union and NFL owners could make a difference in a player’s life.

“Maybe it’s uncomfortable for people to hear me talk about CBA negotiations in times like this, but it really matters because it changes their lives,” Foxworth continued. “As we were reminded last night, there is no limit on the risk for the players, but there is a salary cap on what they can make.”

Foxworth reiterated that it was a tough conversation, but he felt the need to explain to the First Take audience the ramifications of collective bargaining negotiations.

“It reminds me so much that everyone who’s benefiting from this game, there seems to be no cap on how much they can enjoy and appreciate,” Foxworth concluded.

Watch above via ESPN.

