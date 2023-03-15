ESPN Analyst Praises Aaron Rodgers ‘Wish List’ Demands To Jets Ownership Before Potential Trade: ‘Gotta Applaud Him For Trying To Do That’

ESPN analyst and former NFL player Marcus Spears praised Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for having a “wish list” of demands for the New York Jets before they trade for him.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Packers quarterback has a “wish list” of players he would like to see the Jets sign before he decides on his playing future. NFL insiders have speculated that Rodgers could be moved to New York before the start of the next NFL season.

On Tuesday, Russini wrote:

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources. It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

Rodgers played with Cobb, Lazard, and Lewis during his time in Green Bay. On Tuesday evening, Spears was on ESPN’s NFL Live, and the show broke down Russini’s report, but contrary to what many think about it, the analyst fawned over Rodgers’ demands.

“I can’t sit here at this desk as a player and talk about player empowerment and not applaud what Aaron Rodgers is trying to do,” Spears said.

The other analysts at the desk were taken back by his comments, and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky added, “okay!” before Spears continued to explain why he wanted to clap for Rodgers.

“Seriously, it would be a oxymoron for me to come on and say, ‘well, why the hell would he want Marcedes Lewis and Randall Cobb,'” Spears said. “The dynamic of the NFL and locker rooms are, all guys ain’t gonna like the guy. And some guys are gonna be his friend til the end, and they gon ride with him.”

“So I gotta applaud him for trying to do that,” he said.

Orlovsky pointed out that the Jets have a young roster, and Rodgers, along with the guys he requested the Jets try to sign, could help the team get acclimated with the offense. Spears played nine seasons in the NFL as a defensive lineman, and after eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, he moved on to a young team.

“I was a part of a veteran presence for the Baltimore Ravens because they were ushering in a lot of young defensive linemen,” Spears said. “It could be that case, and obviously, you want to get some production out of those guys. But Imma give the man credit for trying to get these guys to come to New York with him.”

Spears clearly has a different opinion compared to radio legend Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, who referred to Rodgers as a “diva” for his reported “wish list.”

