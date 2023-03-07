ESPN Debate ERUPTS After JJ Redick Calls Out Colleague Kendrick Perkins for Implying White NBA Writers Are Racist

ESPN analyst JJ Redick called out his colleague, Kendrick Perkins, for implying NBA writers are racist in favor of White players when they vote on league MVP.

On last Wednesday’s First Take, Perkins took to the airwaves to shoot down the notion that Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokić deserved to win two Most Valuable Player awards

Perkins pointed out that only three players have ever been given the league’s highest individual honor without finishing in the top 10 in scoring: Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki, former Phoenix Suns star Steve Nash, and Jokić. All three players are White.

“What do those guys have in common? I’ll let it sit there and marinate. You think about it,” Perkins said. “When it comes down to moving the goalposts for certain individuals to win it, again, is it Oochie Wally? Or is it One Mic? What song are we actually dancing to right now? Why is this subject not brought up?”

On Tuesday, Redick brought up the comments from last week’s show, and called Perkins in what became a contentious debate.

“What we just witnessed is the problem with this show,” Redick said. “Where we create narratives that do not exist in reality. The implication what you are implying that the White voters that vote on NBA are racist. They favor White people.”

Perkins denied Redick’s claim, and then the two let loose in a hostile exchange.

REDICK: You just said that! PERKINS: I did not! REDICK: Yes, you did! That is exactly what you implied, Kendrick Perkins! That is exactly what you implied! PERKINS: I did not! I did not! REDICK: Secondly, hold on, hold on! PERKINS: I stated the facts! I stated the facts! REDICK: We all know what you implied the other day. We all know what you implied just now! PERKINS: It’s the facts! It’s the facts! It’s the facts!

After Stephen A. and First Take Host Molly Qerim brought the show back on the tracks, Redick explained that he did not argue against the claims that players pad their stats. This is a situation in which a player will purposely try to get a statistic to improve their line on the night — such as a recent game in which Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo needed one rebound for a triple-double.

The two continued their jabs at one another.

REDICK: This is what you do; you’re implying something. You’re saying something. Jokić stat pads. No he doesn’t. PERKINS: No, no, no. REDICK: White voters favor White Europeans. No, they don’t. PERKINS: No, no, no REDICK: That’s what you’re saying, Perk! PERKINS: No, no, no. What I made a statement on was that I said it happens around the league.

Perkins took exception to Redick’s claim that Jokić is not the type of player who looks to improve his stats regardless of the outcome of the game, and the two got into one more squabble before the segment ended.

PERKINS: Like, how in the hell do you know how another man is feeling inside? That’s what I want to ask you. How the hell you know? A pair of lips can say anything. REDICK: Cause I talk to his teammates who are around him every day. PERKINS: So what! So what! How would they know?! REDICK: You can learn a lot by listening to people. PERKINS: Nobody knows how somebody feels! Nobody knows how somebody feeling inside! Like, what are we talking about right now? REDICK: So why even imply it? Why even imply it? Why even imply it with Jokić, then? PERKINS: Can I talk for a second?

The segment wrapped up shortly after the two were finally done attacking one another.

Watch above via ESPN.

