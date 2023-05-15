When ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins learned there was another video of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant waving a gun around, he wasn’t entirely surprised.

In fact, Perkins made clear he always suspected that Morant didn’t learn from the first time it happened earlier in the NBA season.

“A wise man told me, ‘The stripes on a zebra never change,'” Perkins said Monday on First Take. “And I don’t know why this is a surprise to any of us. (Stephen A. Smith), after the first incident, you didn’t believe that he was over it or sought help in that short period of time and got back to a right space.”

On Sunday, Morant was seen on a friend’s Instagram Live brandishing what appeared to be a gun while the two were dancing to a song in the car. The NBA suspended him shortly after while the league investigates the incident.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

It comes just two months after Morant was again caught on Instagram Live with a gun in a Denver nightclub. Morant was suspended for eight games and took counseling.

After the first incident, Perkins said he watched Morant closely to see if he truly came out of counseling a changed, more mature man. He didn’t like what he saw.

“He’s still got the gold grill in his mouth,” Perkins said. “I said, ‘He ain’t learn yet.’ Because if you did, you’re not even putting that in your mouth no more because a gold grill is nothing but the culture that — really — you don’t even wanna be attracting, to be honest with you. I come from the gold grill, from Texas. I know what it’s about.

“So at the end of the day, when this happened, I was sitting there saying, ‘He’s just a dummy.'”

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com