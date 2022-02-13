ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Gets Rightfully Roasted for Eating Wings with a Knife and Fork During Super Bowl LVI

If there’s a chicken wing shortage, people who indulge the football staple with a knife and fork shouldn’t be allowed to purchase or eat the snack, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg was prepared with a big tray of wings. Unfortunately, Greenberg is notorious for eating everything with a knife and fork and Sunday afternoon, the ESPN host was outed by his wife for doing the unthinkable.

“I eat everything with a knife and fork,” Greenberg admitted in 2020. “Literally everything. You name it, I eat it with a knife and fork. The answer is yes — right now, wherever you are, if you’re screaming out options at me, the answer is yes. I eat pizza with a knife and fork, I eat wings with a knife and fork, I eat sandwiches with a knife and fork, I eat everything — hamburgers, with a knife and fork.”

It’s one thing for Greenberg to admit it, it’s another for all of us to actually witness it. You want to keep a wet nap on standby or wear a bib, that’s fine. But silverware for chicken wings? During the Super Bowl? That’s an absolute atrocity and social media was justly upset at the gameday infraction.

This is the opposite of Joe Burrow’s suit. https://t.co/eRzskUkiZO — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) February 13, 2022

things you hate to see: https://t.co/xNoz0oe1mB — Kevin Shockey (@KevinShockey) February 13, 2022

UMMMM Greeny CUTS his chicken wings… can we have a word? https://t.co/UfxMM29SGb — Shae Peppler Cornette (@shaepeppler) February 13, 2022

Either Greenie has become self aware… or… Who knew there was a wrong way to eat wings https://t.co/XDe9P3ccCE — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) February 13, 2022

Hold up! Is Greeny actually eating wings with a damn fork and knife? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 13, 2022

This is not only disgusting it is haunting because now I can stop thinking about how this guy probably eats pizza too https://t.co/edjqu2FIe0 — Nathan (@indiananathan) February 13, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com