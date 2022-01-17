Golden State Warriors Owner Torn Apart for Indifference to China’s Abuse of Uyghurs

The Twitterverse is tearing Golden State Warriors owner Chamath Palihapitiya to shreds for his admission to not caring about China’s brutality toward Uyghur Muslims.

The billionaire investor’s comments came in the latest installment of his All In podcast, where the conversation turned at one point to President Joe Biden’s signing of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The bill bans the importation of goods from the Xinjiang province, where Uyghurs have been forced into concentration camps, coerced into slave labor, and subjected to numerous crimes against humanity.

While Jason Calacanis thought that Biden’s comments on the Uyghurs were a “strong statement,” Palihapitiya took the opportunity to declare “nobody cares” about China’s treatment of Uyghurs, which has been condemned by many as a campaign of genocide.

“Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, okay?” Palihapitiya said. “You bring it up because you really care and I think it’s nice that [Calacanis] cares. The rest of us don’t care.”

Palihapitiya proceeded to stand by his comments, calling them “a very hard, ugly truth” and the Uyghurs are “below my line” of things to care about. He continued to say that the prioritization of human rights is a “luxury belief” to him, and “not until we can take care of ourselves will I prioritize them over us.”

“Until we actually clean up our own house the idea, that we step outside of our borders with you know with us sort of like morally virtue signaling about somebody else’s human rights track record is deplorable,” Palihapitiya said.

Palihapitiya added that his concerns with China revolve around climate change, the country’s economic weight, and the implications of China possibly invading Taiwan. His comments come after the NBA has been repeatedly condemned for turning a blind eye to China’s human rights abuses in order to make money.

As it were, Palihapitiya’s comments were noticed by political observers online, and the outrage came without mercy:

