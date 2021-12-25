New York Knicks fans weren’t really in the Christmas spirit on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

During the fourth quarter of New York’s blowout victory over Atlanta at Madison Square Garden, Knicks fans serenaded Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young — despite Young missing the game due to the league’s Covid protocols.

“FUCK TRAE YOU-NG!” The crowd chanted. “FUCK TRAE YOU-NG!”

The animus between the Knicks faithful and the Atlanta guard dates back to last year’s playoffs, in which the Hawks defeated New York in five games. Young was brilliant in each of the five contests, and egged the crowd on at various points — encouraging them to boo him as he continued to dominate the series. While the dynamic between Young and Knicks fans has mostly been in good fun, one fan went way too far last year and tried to spit on Young. That fan was subsequently banned for like from MSG.

The NBA had intended to make Young’s return to the Garden an event — giving it a high-profile showcase on Christmas Day. But Young was one of nine Hawks to miss the game due to the league’s Covid protocol. The Knicks also lost seven players to the Covid protocol over the past two weeks, plus star guard Derrick Rose is out for at least eight weeks with an ankle injury.

Young was indeed watching and responded via Twitter:

They only say it at the end now?!?

🤔🤔🤔smart 😂 *at least all I heard🤫 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 25, 2021

