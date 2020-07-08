Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis offered to buy Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-GA) share of the Atlanta Dream amid league-wide protest against the senator’s involvement in the WNBA.

Loeffler, who is co-owner of the Dream, said Tuesday that she is not in favor of the WNBA allowing players to wear Black Lives Matter warm-up jerseys after the league announced the 2020 season would be dedicated to social justice.

“This same group fell silent over the fourth of July weekend when an 8-year-old girl was murdered under the ‘mob rule’ that I warned about days earlier,” she wrote in a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “This is not a political movement that the league should be embracing, and I emphatically oppose it.”

WNBA stars like Sue Bird spoke out against Loeffler, including the WNBA Players Association which tweeted “E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!” on Monday. In a league where entire teams have knelt during the national anthem and players took part in media blackouts to only talk about police brutality in the last couple of years, Loeffler has been an outlier voice.

Calls for her to sell her share of the Dream started as early as May. Davis became one of the first to publicly say he would buy the share from Loeffler, tweeting Tuesday night, “I will buy her interest !! She gotta go.”

I will buy her interest !! She gotta go. https://t.co/IZYPcj26xd — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) July 8, 2020

I am all for it!!! https://t.co/10XNcG7iyK — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) July 8, 2020

Loeffler is currently the richest US senator, worth over $500 million as of January, according to Forbes. In March, Loeffler was accused of selling off stock holdings ahead of a market plummet during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. A month later, she was reportedly down 23 points in an all party special election poll to Republican Doug Collins.

The Atlanta Dream was bought in 2009 for $3 million by Kathy Betty, who added Loeffler to the all-female ownership group. The Dream went 8-26 last season, finishing sixth in the eastern conference.

