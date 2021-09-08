Former NBA All Star Shares Frightening Photo as He Battles Covid From the ICU: ‘My Fight is Not Done’

NBA players are routinely viewed as having super-hero like strength, but one former All-Star is fighting for his life as he battles Covid-19 from the ICU.

Cedric Ceballos shared a frightening image of himself, paired with a chilling message to reveal his battle with Covid on his 10th day in the ICU. The 52-year-old noted the virus was “kicking his butt,” and pleaded with “ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.”

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

“If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize,” Ceballos wrote in the poignant message. “My fight is not done.”

It’s unclear if Ceballos was vaccinated against Covid, but previous health issues increased his risk of severe illness from the virus. In 2011, Ceballos suffered a series of small heart attacks. Just 42-years-old at the time, Ceballos underwent angioplasty and received stents to open two blocked arteries.

Ceballos is widely remembered by ‘90s NBA fans for winning the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest with a blindfolded jam. The former All-Star went on to have a more than decade-long career, playing with the Phoenix Suns, Lakers, Mavericks, Pistons and Heat.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com