Fox News Gets Mocked for Emphasizing that Kevin Durant was Drunk While Celebrating Gold Medal: ‘Scrubbing for a Scandal’

Sports teams of age celebrating a championship or title by drinking alcoholic beverages? Seems routine. Which is why social media roasted Fox News for underscoring that Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were “drunk” while celebrating Team USA’s gold medal win last week.

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green were ‘drunk’ during Team USA celebration, the Fox news headline reads.

Durant and Green were drinking after they helped the US men’s national basketball team win their 16th gold medal, most of the roster probably was. On their way to the airport, they shared videos and called LeBron James out on Instagram to let him know they were sipping on Lobos, the tequila brand he co-owns.

Remember Tom Brady stumbling out of the Tampa Buccaneers championship boat parade earlier this year? The Bucs quarterback was further cemented as the “GOAT” for the way he celebrated his seventh Super Bowl ring.

NBA stars are routinely blasted by conservative media for their social justice messaging and initiatives, criticism that was spread across many US Olympic athletes this summer. Even former president Donald Trump attacked some US Olympians as being “woke” losers.

So when the US men’s basketball team overcame criticism and discouragement to win gold, there was added incentive to celebrate with drinks. Fans, analysts and even some NBA players joined in to mock Fox News for underscoring Durant and Green were drunk during a celebratory worthy moment.

Scrubbing for a scandal, eh? https://t.co/Sm32BTaqzu — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) August 9, 2021

I bet @FoxNews was ‘drunk’ when they tweeted this https://t.co/akvfyplEKf — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) August 9, 2021

*dying* at the scare quotes around “drunk” https://t.co/VVPIGn53U6 — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) August 9, 2021

PARENTS: How will YOU be tackling this subject with your kids? https://t.co/G1CkWH1re2 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 9, 2021

Related: Family eats Turkey on Thanksgiving. Kids opened presents on Christmas. Candy handed out on Halloween. https://t.co/mr4qJ7E7p3 — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) August 9, 2021

Thank you for looking into this, guys. Now could you please investigate whether or not I got drunk on my 21st? https://t.co/IDbSY8xyOU — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) August 9, 2021

someone at Fox saw Black people having fun and decided this nonsense needs to stop https://t.co/VxkseKre0K — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 9, 2021

