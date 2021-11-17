Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Preps Team for War in Wildly Profane Leaked Audio: ‘I WANT TO BREAK THEM’

Georgia is the top ranked team in college football and recently leaked audio of head coach Kirby Smart shows exactly why players are eager to play for him every week.

Aside from their 10-3 opening win over Clemson, Georgia has destroyed every opponent on their schedule and they appear destined for an undefeated season with just two games left, both against unranked teams.

This week, we got a sneak peak at what inspires the Georgia Bulldogs to repeatedly stomp their opponents when audio of a recent halftime speech by Smart was leaked.

“And our asses are gonna kick the f*cking sh*t out of them, physically! Physically! I WANT TO BREAK THEM! I’m talkin’ about f*cking breaking these b*tches on defense and offense!” Smart appears to scream in the leaked audio.

The NSFW rant occurred during Georgia’s Halloween weekend victory over Florida, with the Bulldogs already leading 24-0 at halftime. But the lead wasn’t good enough for Smart, who impassioned his players to perform with even more tenacity.

These moments are great and college football fans love the inside access when fervent rants get out, but who’s doing the leaking? Passionate NSFW speeches from the heat of the moment are not meant for public consumption. And the more they get leaked, the more coaches will try to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Listen above via Georgia Bulldogs Football.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com