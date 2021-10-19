Howard Stern Destroys ‘Flat-Earther’ Kyrie Irving for Refusing Covid Vaccine: ‘Top Idiot in the Country’

Seemingly everyone, sports fans or not, took time to weigh in on NBA superstar Kyrie Irving and his stance against getting vaccinated last week – except Howard Stern. Returning from his week off, the King of All Media promptly eviscerated Irving for his “stupidity.”

“Talk about stupid, there’s some people who are willing to walk away from millions of dollars and not get vaccinated,” Stern ranted on his SiriusXM radio show. “They’re so stupid they’re putting their mouth where their money is.”

“He’s my favorite dude who’s putting his money where his mouths is,” Stern added of Irving. “In terms of idiots, he’s gotta be the top idiot in the country right now. Guys got a chance as a young man to make millions of dollars, all he’s gotta do is get vaccinated.”

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers noted that she hasn’t heard a reason why Irving won’t get vaccinated. The NBA star has spoken about his vaccine status twice, but has not explained his stance. Reports have stated Irving wants to be a “voice for the voiceless,” and has bought into wild vaccine conspiracies, but the seven-time All-Star has not offered a personal reason for refusing the jab.

“This guy’s got a history of being stupid,” Stern answered. “He’s one of those guys who is a flat-earther too. And he doesn’t know anything, his mind works in a very strange way. He says, ‘I can’t figure out gravity, so it doesn’t exist.’”

New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate prevents Irving from entering the Nets’ Barclays Center for home games without getting inoculated against Covid. Irving was scheduled to earn $34 million this season, but will lose half of his salary because he’s ineligible to participate in half of the Nets games.

Although he’s technically eligible to play in most road games, the Nets announced their decision to bench Irving until he’s fully compliant with all vaccine mandates.

“I don’t know who runs the Nets, but I wish they were running the country,” Stern proclaimed of the team decision to bench Irving. “I love this. Basically saying, ‘listen douchebag, you’ve got to do what is right.’”

