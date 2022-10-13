Mike Florio believes Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams assaulted a freelance worker when he walked off the field after Monday night’s game.

As Adams walked off the field after Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he gave the freelance worker a two-handed shove. The man fell to the ground, and Adams passed him and continued on to the locker room.

Adams was charged with a misdemeanor assault charge by Kansas City police on Wednesday morning for the incident.

Florio practiced law for 18 years and got his law degree from West Virginia University before becoming a sportswriter for Pro Football Talk.

Florio joined Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber on the Sidebar podcast to discuss the incident and the charges that were filed against Adams. Weber asked Florio what his thoughts were on the incident and if he was surprised Adams got charged for the incident.

“I’m not surprised because look it was an assault. It fits the definition of the term,” Florio said. “We see this from time to time, especially in the NFL where this action after the whistle, after the play, that isn’t part of the game, and if did it out on the street you would get arrested and charged for it, but the other players are usually the victims of it. They don’t press charges they let it go, and life goes on.”

Florio explained that it is only a misdemeanor charge, but it is still an unnecessary problem for Adams.

“You see the video, it’s obvious that there was an assault as that term is defined,” Florio added. “It’s just a misdemeanor charge. It’s not a felony, but still, it’s an issue, it’s a thing. It doesn’t surprise me at all, and I suspect it will be quickly resolved.”

Florio believed Adams has no defense for the for the case.

“What’s your defense? You can’t say I didn’t do it,” Florio continued. “You can’t say I didn’t intentionally push him because it’s clear that he did. I think he pleads no contest, pleads guilty, pays a fine, gets probation, suspended sentence whatever, and just moves on.”

Watch above via Law&Crime Network‘s Sidebar podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com