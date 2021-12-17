Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Checked Google to Confirm Head Coach Urban Meyer was Fired

After being almost universally lauded as a can’t miss prospect, Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a disaster and unfortunately Urban Meyer was no help.

Just like most of us, Lawrence woke up Thursday morning to learn of his franchise’s altering decision to fire Meyer less than one-year into his Jacksonville tenure.

“I had some texts and then just naturally kind of googled it to see what’s going on,” Lawrence said with a big laugh as he commented on the structural change. “Obviously it’s not ideal, you look at where we’re at this is not where you imagine you’d be at at this point, but you gotta make the most of it.”

Losing is new for Lawrence, just like it was new for Meyer. Lawrence went 52-2 in high school and 34-2 at Clemson. In less than one season with the Jaguars, Meyer lost 11 games, which is two more than his entire seven-year tenure with Ohio State.

Meyer was hired by the Jaguars earlier this year to change the organization’s culture and harness Lawrence’s talent. A brief tenure in the NFL marred by scandals, the final straw with Meyer came after former Jaguars placekicker Josh Lambo claimed he was kicked by the coach during training camp.

“I think it [the coaching change] brings a little bit of clarity to the guys in the locker room,” Lawrence added. “I wouldn’t say relief, but I would say just bring some clarity and some direction moving forward.”

Watch above via WCIV

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com