GOP Lawmaker Apologizes for Trying to Pull Down Basketball Ref’s Pants: ‘Totally Lost My Junk’

Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Faison (R) became so upset at a referee during a high school basketball game, he attempted to pants him.

Faison, 45, was attending a game between Providence Academy and Lakewood Christian Academy in Johnson City. The game was being live-streamed on Facebook, where viewers could see an angry Faison walk onto the court to argue with officials. Before leaving the court, the lawmaker attempted to pull the pants off one of the officials.

DIFFERENT ANGLE: Here you can see Rep. @JeremyFaison4TN on the court before he gets tossed (and proceeds to try to fight and pants the ref) — ZERO business being on the court. Totally outrageous. pic.twitter.com/bvBWiQfZ3q — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 5, 2022

After the game, Faison apologized on Twitter, saying he “acted the fool tonight” and that he wanted to find the referee and ask for his forgiveness:

For years I thought how wrong it is when a parent looses their temper at a sporting event. It’s not Christian and it’s not mature and it’s embarrassing to the child have always been my thoughts. Unfortunately, I acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref. I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the gym. I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me. Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.

Faison had become upset after officials docked each team with a technical foul during the third quarter, according to The Tennessean. Fortunately for the referee, the pants held firm. After the game, one of the officials filed a report with Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

