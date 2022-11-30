Jesse Watters and Adam Carolla Commemorate Historic US World Cup Win By Trashing Soccer for 2 Minutes: ‘Way Too Boring’

Fox News’ Jesse Watters and radio personality Adam Carolla decided to trash soccer — hours after one of the sport’s biggest moments in American history, as the U.S. men’s national team beat Iran in a thrilling match at the World Cup to advance to the knockout round.

Tuesday evening on Jesse Watters Primetime, the two discussed the soccer match but did not have anything positive to say about the sport at large. Watters brought up the fact that many players flop in soccer.

“How have you processed the World Cup action, if we can call it that?” Watters asked Carolla.

“I’m with you; way too boring,” Carolla answered. “We have to up the action. Everyone says, and I heard (Brian) Kilmeade say, I’ve been here a long time, hearing about soccer where they’re going ‘we’re behind the rest of the nations, they had a head start on us.'”

Carolla pivoted back to 1886 in Germany when Carl Benz invented the first car. He brought up former Brazilian soccer star Pelé, who has nothing to do with the growing interest in American soccer.

“Fine, Germany built the first automobile, but we’re not riding around on donkeys right now,” Carolla added. “Pelé was a sensation 50 years ago. Pelé was a huge soccer sensation in this country 50 years ago. We haven’t had a chance to get our ass together in 50 years? The biggest country in the world? I’m not buying it.”

Watters floated the prospect of signing the fastest athletes in America to the US men’s national team.

“Do you like my idea of taking these guys that run 4.3 40s and just signing them up to US men’s soccer?” Watters asked.

“Yeah, what it is; is we have our worst athletes playing soccer,” Carolla continued. “And I know that’s going to piss off a lot of people who can’t kick my ass, so I don’t really care.”

Carolla ignored that this World Cup roster is widely considered to be the most talented the U.S has ever fielded. Players like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Matt Turner, and Weston McKennie play soccer in Europe for high-level pro clubs — which is unprecedented for the American squad.

The comedian noted that the money in American sports is not in Major League Soccer but in the NFL, the NBA, and MLB.

“The money’s in football; the money’s in basketball; the money’s now getting in the UFC; the money is in baseball,” Carolla said. “The athletes are going to go where the money is. Especially if they’re coming from the poorer neighborhoods. But also, soccer is boring compared to real football.”

Watters replied by trotting out a tried and true criticism of the sport from non-fans — that there isn’t enough scoring.

“It’s so true, I want them to win, and you know they’ll probably win the whole World Cup after I disparage soccer, but there needs to be more goals, especially shootouts,” Watters added. “To not have shootouts is sacrilegious.”

Carolla said he is not a fan of the hairstyles of several of the players.

“I watched the game, Jesse,” Carolla said. “Half the American team has a man-bun that cannot be the best athletes in this country.

“And some of them are really handsome,” Watters added. “They’re thin; they’re handsome, well conditioned. I rather see a guy with a helmet on his head. Especially when I’m watching it with my wife.”

“No, these are the guys you want fronting a band, not playing for your nation,” Carolla added.

