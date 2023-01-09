JUST IN: Damar Hamlin Transferred to Buffalo Hospital, Doctors ‘Ecstatic’ About His Progress

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and can travel back to Buffalo to continue his recovery in a hospital there.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday night and received CPR from the Bills’ athletic trainer Denny Kellington before he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Health. On Thursday, doctors announced they were able to communicate with Hamlin, and he even asked if the Bills won the game. On Friday, he was able to communicate with his teammates and called into the Bills’ locker room. On Monday, doctors announced that Hamlin left the University of Cincinnati Health to go back to a hospital in Buffalo.

In a press conference with Dr. William Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts, Dr. Knight said:

We shared last time that we were with you that our ultimate goal was to get Damar back home to his amazing family and the broader Buffalo family. Doctor Pritts and I are thrilled and proud on the behalf of UC to report to you that Damar Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air-care and mobile-care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Damar Hamlin collapsed. He landed safely, and as standard as anybody who has gone through what he has gone through this past week, and certainly flying on a plane, he is going to be observed and monitored to ensure that there has been no impact on the flight of his condition or on his lungs. Dr. Pritts and I have spoken extensively with his care team in Buffalo, and I can confirm he is doing well, and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery.

Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News asked the doctors what the next steps were for Hamlin in his recovery, and Dr. Pritts answered and said he was pleased to see the progress Hamlin had made so far.

“We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery, and as Bill mentioned when we first started all this, what we told his parents is the only thing that mattered was the patient in the bed, getting him back to him and his family, and to his community,” Pritts added.

