Lakers Star LeBron James Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Brutal Ankle Sprain

By Aidan McLaughlinMar 20th, 2021, 7:55 pm

Michael Owens/Getty Images

LeBron James is out “indefinitely” after injuring his right angle during a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Laker suffered a high-ankle sprain after rolling his foot, and would be “out indefinitely.”

James rolled his right ankle and fell early in the second quarter, screaming in visible pain. After a timeout, he attempted to play through the injury, scoring a three-pointer before leaving the court. He did not return to the game, which the Hawks won 99 to 94.

