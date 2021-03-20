LeBron James is out “indefinitely” after injuring his right angle during a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Laker suffered a high-ankle sprain after rolling his foot, and would be “out indefinitely.”

High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

James rolled his right ankle and fell early in the second quarter, screaming in visible pain. After a timeout, he attempted to play through the injury, scoring a three-pointer before leaving the court. He did not return to the game, which the Hawks won 99 to 94.

Here is the injury to LeBron’s ankle. 😬 pic.twitter.com/AHxYEnmdzt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 20, 2021

LeBron James tweaked his right ankle then returned to the game briefly before heading to the locker room.

Hoping for the best for LeBron. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ySToneJwhC — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 20, 2021

