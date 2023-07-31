JUST IN: NBA Analyst Mark Jackson Out at ESPN

NBA analyst Mark Jackson, one-third of ESPN’s top basketball broadcast team, has been let go by the company, the New York Post reported Monday.

The news of Jackson’s departure comes one month after ESPN began laying off around 20 on-air personalities as part of a larger cost-cutting measure by Disney. Jeff Van Gundy — with whom Jackson shared the booth alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Breen — was also part of those layoffs.

According to New York Post reporter Andrew Marchand, ESPN is expected to replace Jackson and Van Gundy with Doc Rivers — who was recently fired by the Philadelphia 76ers — and NBA analyst Doris Burke.

ESPN reportedly considered moving Jackson to the network “B” broadcasting team to make room for two new analysts to join Breen, but network executives also like the idea of “assigning them better games.”

Marchand’s report added that executives felt that Jackson did not offer much if not paired with Van Gundy. The two became known for going on tangents that were unrelated to basketball while Breen tried to reel them back in. Without Van Gundy, the network believed, Jackson wouldn’t be as effective as an on-air talent.

Sports columnist Peter Vecsey said Jackson confirmed the news with him personally.

“This just in: Mark Jackson told me he was let go by ESPN,” Vescey tweeted. “He had two years left on his contract. Jeff Van Gundy was let go weeks ago. Doc Rivers and Doris Burke are now Mike Breen’s partners…”

