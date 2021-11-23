Kentucky star Josh Paschal might be really good at football, but he’s amazing at endorsement commercials, giving us all a reason to be happy about NIL deals.

When the new era of allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness was ushered in by the NCAA earlier this year, it didn’t seem like a policy that would benefit the fans. But Paschal just provided everyone with a commercial for the ages.

There have been a few great NIL deals this season, just last week Kansas football’s Jared Casey filmed a cheesy Applebee’s commercial highlighted by a wink for the ages. None are better than Paschal’s deal with Steckler Pediatric Dentistry, a local dental practice in Lexington, Kentucky.

It’s been great working with Steckler Pediatric Dentistry (@kykidsdentist) and the kids in the community with their oral health! I am the #DefenderOfDecay! @creativecaddie #ad pic.twitter.com/HT8OGg2Bx2 — Joshua Paschal (@JPaschalx) November 23, 2021

Known as the “defender of decay,” Paschal patrols Lexington like a superhero, smacking sugary sweets out of people’s hands, preaching the importance of brushing, throwing holiday parties and giving the dentist a breather.

For decades, the NCAA ripped us of the opportunity for this great content, but that’s over now. Here’s to hoping the senior defensive end has a long stay in the NFL after his college football career is over. For all of the awful sports commercials we suffer through watching every Sunday, Paschal offers hope that the new NIL deal will mold a generation of better athlete actors.

